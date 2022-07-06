July 5 tornado caused minor damage in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. -- A tornado touched down for more than 15 minutes Tuesday afternoon in Lancaster County, Virginia, National Weather Service officials confirmed Wednesday.

"A weak tornado first developed over the Rappahannock River near Water View and then tracked southeast between Ottoman and Senora in Lancaster County causing minor damage to mainly trees and a few structures as it crossed River Road," NWS officials wrote. "The tornado continued southeast crossing the Corrotoman River before crossing the south end of Weems. More minor damage occurred in South Weems."

Lancaster County Tornado

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 70 mph

Path Length: 11.5 miles

Path Width: 50 To 75 yards

Start Time: 3:55 p.m.

Start Location: Just east of Water View

End Time: 4:13 p.m.

End Location: Southeast of Weems or just southwest of White Stone

