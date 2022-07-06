Watch Now
July 5 tornado caused minor damage in Lancaster County

A tornado touched down for more than 15 minutes Tuesday afternoon in Lancaster County, Virginia, National Weather Service officials confirmed Wednesday.
Posted at 6:11 PM, Jul 06, 2022
LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. -- A tornado touched down for more than 15 minutes Tuesday afternoon in Lancaster County, Virginia, National Weather Service officials confirmed Wednesday.

"A weak tornado first developed over the Rappahannock River near Water View and then tracked southeast between Ottoman and Senora in Lancaster County causing minor damage to mainly trees and a few structures as it crossed River Road," NWS officials wrote. "The tornado continued southeast crossing the Corrotoman River before crossing the south end of Weems. More minor damage occurred in South Weems."

Rating: EF-0
Estimated Peak Wind: 70 mph
Path Length: 11.5 miles
Path Width: 50 To 75 yards
Start Time: 3:55 p.m.
Start Location: Just east of Water View
End Time: 4:13 p.m.
End Location: Southeast of Weems or just southwest of White Stone

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

