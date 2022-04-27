Missing Chesterfield man last seen packing belongings, leaving home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a 61-year-old Chesterfield man last seen nearly three weeks ago.

Officers said Julius Simms of the 20200 block of Sheffield Place in Chesterfield packed his belongings and left his home on Friday, April 8.

Police described Simms as a Black male, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

