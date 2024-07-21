Watch Now
Missing 45-year-old man last seen at Chesterfield park, police say

Tracking waves of showers and storms for Monday; heaviest showers could trigger localized flash flooding
Julio Sales Perez
Posted at 5:27 PM, Jul 21, 2024

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 45-year-old man last seen at a Chesterfield park.

Julio Sales Perez, was last seen on Sunday in the area of 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway at the Falling Creek Ironworks Park, according to Chesterfield Police.

Police described Perez as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 138 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said Perez last seen wearing checkered blue boxers.

Anyone with information about Perez's whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

