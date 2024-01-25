Man named in debunked July 4 terror plot to face a deportation review, judge calls situation 'overplayed'

RICHMOND, Va. -- In what is likely the final legal step related to the now debunked July 4 Richmond mass shooting plot, Julio Alvarado Dubon was sentenced to 16 months in prison for weapons possession by someone in the United States illegally.

WTVR Julio Cesar Alvarado-Dubon during a previous court case in Richmond, Va.

Dubon took responsibility for overstaying his work visa and buying two weapons that were found in his Richmond home.

But federal judge Hannah Lauch made a point to get it on the record that Dubon's alleged connection to an unfounded mass shooting threat against the 2022 Dogwood Dell fireworks show was “overplayed” and “took on a life of its own.”

In July 2022, former Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith and multiple city leaders accused Dubon of being the mastermind of a terror plot to commit a mass shooting at the fireworks show attended by thousands of Richmonders. Ultimately, there was no evidence of any such plot.

AP Photo/Steve Helber Richmond Police Chief Gerald M Smith gestures during a press conference at Richmond Virginia Police headquarters, Wednesday July 6, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Police said Wednesday that they thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns — an announcement that came just two days after a deadly mass shooting on the holiday in a Chicago suburb.. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A tipster had claimed Dubon’s roommate made the threat.

Police found weapons inside Dubon’s South Richmond home during the search for evidence.

Judge Lauch told Dubon during sentencing that having the guns illegally can’t be ignored and the whole situation rolled out from there.

Dubon has already served 17 months in federal prison, he will likely be released soon to the custody of U.S. Immigration officials where he’ll face a deportation review.

Dubon’s attorney Jose Aponte said the consequences of being falsely named as the mastermind of a terrorist plot have outweighed any punishment the court could lay down.

Dubon came to the U.S. to provide for his family after extortion threats in Guatemala and similar threats have resurfaced since he was named as a terror suspect, his lawyer said.

Aponte said Dubon's daughter even lost her job over the false accusation.

After the hearing, Aponte said he was glad Dubon got to hear from a federal judge that the case had been blown out of portion.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Local News Man accused in now debunked July 4 mass shooting plot pleads guilty to gun crime Cameron Thompson

Local News Feds say they don't have evidence to prove man planned 4th of July shooting Mike Bergazzi