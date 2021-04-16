Driver killed was rear-ended after tire blew out on I-295, police say

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- State police have identified the driver killed in a crash that closed Interstate 295 near the Route 360/Mechanicsville exit n Hanover County Monday morning.

The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. and closed all northbound lanes, according to Virginia State Police and VDOT.

Troopers said a Mercury Grand Marquis was driving slowly because of a a tire blowout when it was rear-ended by a Dodge Ram pickup.

"After striking the Mercury, the Dodge traveled into the median and struck a tree," troopers said. "Due to the impact of the crash, the Mercury traveled into the right lane, coming to rest sideways in the lane."

Police said the sedan's 60-year-old driver, Julian A. Ritch of Kilmarnock, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

The 29-year-old driver of the pickup, Juan R. Sanabia, of Bethesda, Maryland, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers.

Officials said no charges were filed in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.