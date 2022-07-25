HAMPTON, Va. – Julia Tomlin, who pleaded guilty to murdering her 2-year-old son Noah, was sentenced to 55 years in prison in connection with her son's death.

The sentence was the maximum Tomlin could receive for her charges.

Tomlin's 19-year-old daughter was one of the witnesses who testified Monday. She said all of Tomlin's 10 children suffered physical and mental abuse under her watch, but little Noah got it the worst, ultimately dying from his injuries.

Tomlin pleaded guilty in December to charges of second-degree murder, child neglect and concealment of a body in the murder case of Noah in 2019.

In June 2019, Noah was reported missing from his Buckroe Beach home, and police began a grueling search. The 2-year-old boy’s body was found at the Hampton Steam Plant in July 2019 after a week of searching.

Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell said the toddler was mutilated and tortured and had a horrific death. Officials said his injuries were horrific and severe.

An autopsy found that Noah, who was autistic, suffered many injuries prior to his death and that there was a pattern of abuse. A primary prevention specialist from the Samaritan House said children with special needs are more likely to be abused.

"Child abuse and neglect is three times more likely to happen to youth who are disabled, unfortunately. They are a very vulnerable population," said Quinci Rockette with the Samaritan House. "I believe there are a lot of stressors that occur in the households of disabled families that can exacerbate violence where there is already violence present."

