Martina Navratilova and wife from 'Real Housewives of Miami' dine out in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Where do one of the greatest tennis players of all time and a member of the "Real Housewives of Miami" grab a bite to eat when they're spending a weekend in Richmond?

Apparently, Sprezza.

Martina Navratilova and her wife, Julia Lemigova, stopped by the Italian restaurant on Virginia Street while they were in town for their daughter's graduation from the University of Richmond.

Lemigova posted a selfie of her and Martina at Sprezza on her Instagram on May 5. "On the 1st day of Victoria’s graduation weekend, we escaped to a fabulous Italian restaurant, just the two of us💕," she wrote.

Sprezza reposted the photo. Owner Angela Petruzzellisaid, "This was a big moment for me because Julia is a @bravotv real housewife of Miami and as a Miami girl it felt like I was doing my city proud to have one of the biggest tennis stars on the planet and my favourite Miami housewife (& animal enthusiast) come all the way to RVA and eat at SPREZZA!"

"Martina and Julia were so gracious, kind, & had such a lovely evening with us! I hope they come back and visit soon but if not I hope to run into them back in Miami 💖," she added in the post.

Navratilova went through a recent health scare earlier this year whenshe was diagnosed with throat and breast cancer. But the tennis star announced in March she is now cancer-free.

You can get an inside look at the couple's life on the "Real Housewives of Miami" — which Bravo TV announced will be returning to their network channel after a successful, two-season reboot that aired exclusively on Peacock.

And, since the upcoming season is currently in production, you might spot some scenes filmed in Richmond.