Celebrating Julia Child and her connection to Virginia chefs

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Museum of History and Culture curator Paige Newman and her team spent months diving into the life and cultural impact of celebrity chef and icon Julia Child.

Her mission was to season Julia Child: A Recipe for Life, a national touring exhibit, to a Virginia audience.

"At first I was like, what are those? But as you delve in, in the exhibit we have five sections and we call them Virginia ala carte," Newman said on Eat It, Virginia! "My first thought was, of course, James Hemings, Thomas Jefferson's enslaved chef. He had to learn the art of French cookery when Jefferson became Minister of France. And that was my first thought, we have to include James Hemings. Then doing a little more research, I'm like, oh, Julia Child was in Richmond in 1976, promoting her fourth book and she did a demo and a book signing down at Thalhimers department store. Another was, of course, Patrick O'Connell."

WTVR Curator Paige Newman walks through the Julia Child: A Recipe for Life exhibit at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond.

Before the interview with Paige, Scott and Robey discussed new exciting updates involving past guests Keya Wingfield (2:32) and Brittanny Anderson (3:51). Plus we jump into the Eat It, Virginia mailbag to answer your questions (6:20).

