HENRICO, Va. — The family of Julia Budzinski, a 17-year-old Glen Allen High School student who died in a boating accident in the James River July 2, has established a scholarship fund in cooperation with the Henrico Education Foundation. The Julia Budzinski Memorial Scholarship Fund will honor Budzinski’s life and legacy by supporting the students and community of Glen Allen High School and beyond. Details about the fund will be announced at a later date, according to the organizers. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

