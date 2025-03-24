Speed and alcohol were factors in deadly wreck in Brunswick County, troopers say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — State police say speed and alcohol were factors in a single-vehicle wreck in Brunswick County early Sunday morning that killed a 21-year-old man from Emporia.

Troopers were called to 1176 Old Bridge Road, east of Liberty Road, for a crash just after 4 a.m., according to officials with Virginia State Police.

When troopers arrived, they found a Mercury Grand Marquis "in the middle of the roadway with extensive damage."

Troopers said Jukwanta Demond Nicholson was headed west on Old Stage Road when he ran off the road and hit several large trees.

Troopers said Nicholson was not wearing his seat belt and died of his injuries upon impact.

Investigators said speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The crash closed the road to traffic for a time Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

