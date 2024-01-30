Watch Now
New juice bar opening in former Bellevue bakery space in Richmond

Posted at 6:10 AM, Jan 30, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A new arrival is in the works on Bellevue’s restaurant row.

Tricia Walker is preparing to open You Matter, a juice bar at 4040 MacArthur Ave. The space was most recently occupied by Morsels bakery, which went out of business about a year ago.

Walker, who works in the healthcare industry, previously operated a food cart meal prep business, Christine’s Place, but shuttered that around five years ago.

She said her return to the food service industry is prompted in part with her experiences with mental health issues. In addition to offering juices and other items, Walker said she’s hoping to have You Matter offer mental health pamphlets and resources.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

