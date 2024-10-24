Virginia family still searching for answers on anniversary of loved one's murder: 'We miss her every day'

WAKEFIELD, Va. -- On October 23, 2023, 75-year-old Judy Baldwin was murdered during a home invasion in the small Virginia town of Wakefield.

On Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of Baldwin's death, her family says they are still hoping that someone will come forward to help put her killers behind bars.

WTVR Judy Baldwin

"I never thought I could feel such hate for someone as I did that morning, to just kill an innocent person," Baldwin's identical twin sister Amy Franklin told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil. "These people brutally shot and murdered my sister. They brutally shot her husband thinking they killed him.”

The gunmen escaped the crime scene with nothing of value, Franklin said. They were only able to take her sister's purse and some Avon jewelry.

However, they did take a beautiful life, that can not be replaced.

"You just cry a lot 'cause you miss her a lot, we were so close,” Franklin said.

WTVR

Since the day of her murder, Sussex County Sheriff's investigators have had only a few leads to follow. But on Monday, they released a photo of two persons of interest in Baldwin's murder.

“It really bothers me because it bothers her family," Baldwin's sister Berdie Duck said. "They are living in this town still, knowing these people are still around and what they have done."

Family and friends of Judy Baldwin will hold a vigil in her honor Thursday evening at a lot near the Virginia Diner in Wakefield.

If you have any information about the murder, police ask you to call their tip line at 434-597-4400 or you can use the P3 app to submit an anonymous tip.

