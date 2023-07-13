Judge rejects plea for man charged in 2021 assault, homicide on GRTC bus

RICHMOND, Va. - Dexter Supervillepleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting a GRTC bus driver in 2021 and then murdering a man on another bus just a month.

The 24-year-old appeared in court at the John Marshall Courthouse on charges related to the two separate incidents.

The first happened in October of 2021, in which Superville was seen on camera assaulting GRTC bus driver Wayne Harvell. For that case he was charged with unlawful assault and strangulation.

The second incident occurred in November of 2021 where Superville allegedly shot and killed 23-year-old Jonhathan Contreras. Superville was charged with second-degree murder for that incident.

In a plea agreement read before the court, Superville pleaded guilty to all three charges. As a result, he would have received 50 years in prison, only serving 23 years contingent on his behavior.

Ultimately the judge rejected the plea agreement, only stating more time is needed and that the case could be heard again later in front of another judge.

The case was placed on the August docket, so we will keep you updated on when Superville returns to court.

