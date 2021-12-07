Judge continues trial for man charged with shooting girlfriend

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. -- The trial for a man who admitted to shooting his former girlfriend in King William County was continued on Monday.

Marcus Holman, 47, is on trial for the November 14, 2020 shooting of his former girlfriend, Selena Spurlock.

Holman is on trial in King William County Circuit Court and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and several gun charges.

Holman’s defense attorney, Brent Jackson, admitted in court that his client pulled the trigger, but didn’t intend to injure Spurlock.

Spurlock testified that she called the non-emergency police line when Holman wouldn’t leave her house after returning from a night of drinking.

The shooting changed Spurlock’s life forever. The shotgun blast left her completely blind, and she was forced to relearn how to navigate life without her eyesight.

In June, CBS 6 asked Spurlock what was the hardest part of her new life.

“Not being able to see my kids grow up,” Spurlock said. “I mean I can physically touch them and feel how they’re growing…but not visibly being able to see them. Or if they have grandkids, or if I’m get married, or they’re getting married. That’s the hardest.”

The trial was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Monday but didn’t start until after 4:30 p.m. The prosecution rested its case just after 8:30 p.m. and the judge continued the trial until 9 a.m. Thursday.