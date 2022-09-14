Police ID cyclist killed in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the bicyclist killed on Iron Bridge Road as 50-year-old Judson L. George, of Blackstone.

"George was traveling east on Iron Bridge Road when he was struck by a 2006 Ford F-150," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote about the Tuesday night crash. "Witnesses stated George was moving in and out of traffic on his bicycle before the crash occurred."

The crash was reported along the 8000 block of Iron Bridge Road at about 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.