Henrico police searching for missing 67-year-old woman with dementia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 67-year-old woman with dementia.

Juanita Basterfield was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on May 3, 2025, in the 3200 block of Croydon Road.

Basterfield suffers from dementia and takes medication. She is a Black female, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gold long-sleeve shirt under a white sweater vest, tannish/gold leggings, and navy blue Crocs.

Henrico Police Juanita Basterfield

She is known to walk around the Harvie Road/Laburnum Avenue area.

Henrico police are using various resources to locate Basterfield and are now seeking the community's assistance with safely reuniting her with her family.

If anyone has seen Basterfield or knows her whereabouts, please call Henrico police at 804-501-5000 or 911.

