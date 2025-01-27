AMBER Alert update: Body found in Virginia pond matches description of missing boy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A body matching 12-year-old Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo's description was recovered Monday from a pond in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The discovery comes two days after police issued an AMBER Alert for the missing child.

The body was pulled out of a pond around 1 p.m. near the Cambria at Cornerstone apartments off South Independence Boulevard as police searched for the boy.

The pond is near the 200 block of Mica Avenue — the address where police say Acevedo was last seen by his parents a few days ago.

Police didn't elaborate on the circumstances surrounding Acevedo's death, but Chief Neudigate said he thinks the ice that formed during the recent cold weather "played a big role."

Acevedo was first reported missing Friday night, police said.

His parents believed he was at a friend's house, but they called police around 9 p.m. when he hadn't returned home.

During their investigation and search for him, evidence of his disappearance led VBPD to treat his case as an abduction and contacted Virginia State Police to issue an AMBER Alert. That AMBER Alert was issued on Saturday around 7 a.m.

