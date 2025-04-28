JP Jumpers Foundation hosts festival trail ride for Autism Awareness Month: 'It's always exciting'

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond group changed its annual event format this month to continue raising awareness for autism while accommodating its founder's health needs.

The JP Jumpers Foundation hosted a festival trail ride instead of its traditional walk at the Science Museum.

The change came after the organization's founder, Pam Mines, suffered a stroke last month.

Despite her health challenges, Mines wanted the event to continue to spread awareness about autism.

Mines said she did not want her health to stop the group from getting the word out about the importance of supporting families and individuals with autism, not only in April, but all year long.

"It's always exciting because our individuals love to have fun," one volunteer with the event said. "So it's great to see the community welcome them and see that they can have fun just like anybody else. They love to dance and have a good time, so I like the fact that the community embraces that."

The free event featured country line dancing, face painting, a car show and other activities for families to enjoy.

