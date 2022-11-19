How Virtual Giving Tree hopes to help hundreds of families: 'The goal is to have no names left'

RICHMOND, Va. — A luxury candle shop at Stony Point Mall filled with holiday party vibes Saturday afternoon kicked off the JP Jumpers Foundation's annual Virtual Giving Tree event.

JP Jumpers Foundation provides support and events for families who have a loved one with special needs. The Giving Tree event is a way of making sure hundreds of families can provide a personalized gift for someone with special needs.

“Started out the tree in 2013 with 23 names, and this year we have 350 names on the tree,” said Pam Mines, the founder of the JP Jumpers Foundation. “Every single person on that tree has special needs: from one years old to 83 years old because special needs did not stop just because you turn 18. You get wrinkled or you get gray hair or just because you get older and live on your own, get married, what have you. Special needs is still there.”

“So, you get a chance to actually get a gift card for $25 or more to get to our special needs family,” said Kimberly Knight, who hosted the live kickoff event on social media.

WTVR Kimberly Knight

“Instead of us giving them gifts, we're giving them gift cards, and then that family can go and get exactly what that person needs,” Mines said.

The vibe at C&G Luxury Candles was a full-on party, with a DJ blasting tunes, food, and several shoppers popping in to contribute to the cause.

“The goal is to have no names left to go!” Mines and Knight said.

As of Saturday night, there were still dozens of names left on the tree without a donor. The JP Jumpers Giving Tree event remains active until Sunday, Dec 4.

You can learn more here.

