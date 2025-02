RICHMOND, Va. -- Looking for a boost as she relaunches her company, Joye B. Moore decided to pay a visit to the sharks. The owner of South Richmond-based pie company Joyebells recently made her pitch to investors the ABC television show “Shark Tank” in an episode that will air tonight. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Go wine tasting with TheBlackSommRVA on Eat It, Virginia