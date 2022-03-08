Joye B. Moore named 2022 MBL Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. -- Joye B. Moore, the founder of and baker behind Joyebells Sweet Potato Pies, was named 2022 MBL Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year at the 32nd Annual Metropolitan League Awards Dinner & Reception on Friday, March 4.

“This has been an amazing night, as we continue to provide our customers delicious comfort food,” Moore said about her win.

The event highlighted minority and women-owned businesses.

Made in Richmond, Joyebells Sweet Potato Pies can be found at Sam’s Club, Food Lion, Good Foods Grocery, and the Market at 25th.

Moore said she uses a family recipe to create her sweet potato goodness.

"It's my third great grandma's legacy recipe. Sarah Mae Howe," Moore said in a previous interview with CBS 6.

For six generations, the tradition has been passed down from mother to granddaughter. Today, Joy and her sister Cassandra are keeping it alive.

Joye Bells Pie was launched in 2019 and the small business has been run on love and the energy of five family members ever since.

"We have learned all of this on the grow. Prayer, stumbling, falling, getting back up, scuffing the elbow, scuffing the knee," Moore said.