Driver killed on I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Ruther Glen man was killed on Interstate 95 in Hanover on Thursday morning.

Jovan Cobb, 33, was killed in a crash on the interstate, according to Virginia State Police.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

"State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash [at about 10 a.m.] on northbound I-95 at the 96.3 mile-marker in Hanover County," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "A white Chevy Suburban ran off the road to the left and was unable to avoid striking the guardrail. This caused the vehicle to overturn and strike a tree."

This crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.