CODI Alert issued for Journi Lightfoot, missing Chesterfield girl last seen 2 weeks ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — State police have issued a CODI Alert for a missing 2-year-old girl from Chesterfield last seen two weeks ago.

Journi Lightfoot was last seen in the Richmond area on Tuesday, Nov. 12 with her mother, 23-year-old Myya Lightfoot, according to officials with Chesterfield Police.

The child was described as a black female, 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 20 pounds. She has brown hair.

The girl's mother is described as a black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 114 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

"This disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," troopers said.

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance were available, but we have reached out to police for more information.

If you have seen Journi or Myya Lightfoot, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

A CODI Alert or Critical Operation for a Disappeared Child Initiative is different from an AMBER Alert in that the abduction criteria are removed. The CODI Alert is one of six alert programs from Virginia State Police, including AMBER alerts, Senior Alerts, Critically Missing Adult Alerts, Missing Person with Autism Alerts and Blue Alerts.

