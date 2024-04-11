Experts hope journaling app will promote mental health and emotional well-being

RICHMOND, Va. -- In a digital age where smartphones have become ubiquitous companions, Apple's recent addition of a journaling app to its iPhone features marks a significant milestone in mental health advocacy.

An estimated 135 million people in the United States now have access to this ancient tool, which current researchers assert can work wonders for emotional well-being.

"We have decades and decades of research. We've been researching this long before there were phones," said Dr. Josh Klapow of Mental Drive, a company that works with executives, athletes, and other high-performing professionals.

The clinical psychologist points specifically to research by Dr. James Pennebaker that found people who have journaled consistently for a month, show reductions in heart rate reductions in stress hormones or stress release cortisol in some cases reductions in blood pressure.

“One of the biggest challenges for humans is dealing with, or sitting with uncertainty,” said Dr. Klapow. “While we may not be able to journal our way to certainty, the process of writing- or extracting from our heads and our minds- into something else on another medium, makes us feel as if there is more certainty. It gives us a way to consolidate or crystallize our thoughts so they're not just swirling.”

Dozens of free apps are available for smartphones but with the introduction of iOS 17.2, iPhones come with one already installed.

“It's this wonderful way to expedite a very important and healthy activity for our emotional well-being,” said Dr. Klapow.

The iPhone app boasts additional features to enhance user privacy and customization. Users can employ password or Face ID protection for added security. In the phone’s settings, users can also tailor the prompts generated by the app by choosing which information it can access via photos, locations and contacts.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!