Girl with 2 types of cancer hosts Anthem LemonAid stand

RICHMOND, Va. -- Anthem LemonAid, a community-wide effort to support sick children, is underway across Richmond metro.

Josie Economy and staff with the Children's Hospital of Richmond hosted an Anthem LemonAid stand sponsored by Richmond Ford on Friday.

Money raised from the event will benefit kids fighting cancer and their families.

The cause is personal for Josie, who has been diagnosed with two types of cancer. She is currently battling tumors on her lungs.

Through the challenges, the 11-year-old has found a way to keep her head high.

“I just try and smile with it and keep on looking for the happy things,” Josie said. "But if you keep a positive outlook, in my opinion, that helps a lot.”

Richmond area families, businesses and community organizations are taking part in this year's Anthem LemonAid event, which consists of both physical lemonade stands and three interactive challenges.

And be sure to join CBS 6 for our own lemonade stand outside the WTVR CBS 6 studios along Broad Street next week.

To register and to learn more about safety guidelines, visit AnthemLemonAidRichmond.com.

