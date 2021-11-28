Crews were dispatched for fire alarm before fatal shooting at Spotsylvania apartment complex

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting an at apartment complex in Spotsylvania County that began with a fire alarm call early Saturday morning.

Major Troy J. Skebo with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the 911 Center received a fire alarm in the 4900 block of Orchard Ridge Drive at the Orchard Ridge at Jackson Village apartment complex just after 4:15 a.m.

"While emergency personnel were being notified of the alarm, additional reports came in of a shooting in the same complex," Skebo said.

Deputies arrived and found a 25-year-old Joshua Yezierski of Spotsylvania suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Skebo said. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Skebo said the "shooter was quickly identified" and remained at the scene.

"No charges have been placed at this time and the investigation is ongoing pending the autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner and consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office," Skebo said. "No further information will be released at this time."

Detectives are investigating a series of events that led up to the shooting, including the fire alarm activation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.