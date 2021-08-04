Watch
Virginia man drowns at North Carolina beach

Associated Press
Posted at 11:35 AM, Aug 04, 2021
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. -- Officials say a Virginia man drowned at a North Carolina beach on Monday.

The Town of Emerald Isle says emergency services were called for a report of a man in the water who needed assistance and he was pulled from the water by firefighters and two lifeguards.

News outlets report that 36-year-old Joshua Paul Bishop of Roanoke, Virginia, died at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City about an hour later.

Yellow flags were flying along the beach Monday as rip current risks were considered low.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
