Chesterfield teen leads Pledge of Allegiance at the DNC: 'It was actually really cool'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- If you're going to miss the first two days of the school year, providing video evidence of your whereabouts is always a great idea.

A Clover Hill High School student has just that, after delivering the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Joshua Davis, who is 15 years old, led the crowd in the Pledge to launch night two of the DNC, a night that included speeches from Barack and Michelle Obama and the party nominating Vice President Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate.

"I may have looked bold on the outside but let me tell you, on the inside I was sweating," Davis said.

Davis said thankfully before crowds arrived he got to go out on the stage to soak in the environment and get a sense of the scene at the United Center.

"When I walked in the second time to deliver the Pledge of Allegiance, I just took a deep breath and did it and walked off," Davis said.

If you think his name sounds familiar, CBS 6 has told you about another historic opportunity Davis took part in a few years ago. In 2022 when he was 12 years old, Davis was the guest of First Lady Jill Biden during the State of the Union Address.

His reaction to President Biden wishing him "Happy Birthday" during the address caught fire and went viral on social media that night.

Davis is asked to take part in moments like this because, before his first birthday, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and has relied on insulin as his "life support" for as long as he can remember.

Davis and his family have spent years advocating to make insulin more affordable for those who need it.

"That’s actually one of the main reasons why I do this, to help spread awareness. Get my story out there and do this stuff so that kids and everyone else that has Type 1 diabetes like me can know that stuff like this is possible for us to do," Davis said.

While he's thankful this moment at the DNC did not go viral, Davis said the energy in the arena was incredible. While he spoke and took pictures with several big-name Virginia elected officials, Davis said he was most excited about the selfie he got with someone closer to his age.

“It was actually really cool; I got to sit next to the actor who played Young Sheldon, and I got to talk to him," he said, referring to actor Iain Armitage.

While at 15, Davis might not fully appreciate these historic experiences — "I’m sure older me will thank me later" — he hopes other young people take away from his story what he has from these moments.

"You have a voice, and you can use it how you want to. You can advocate for what you want to, and you can speak about whatever you want to. It’s up to you how you use your voice," Davis said.

As for if he wants to lead Clover Hill in the Pledge when he gets back to school, Davis said that is a hard "no" because it is the principal's responsibility, and it would be "too embarrassing!"

