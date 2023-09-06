Parents of children critically burned indicted in Colonial Heights house fire investigation

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – The parents of two young children critically burned in a house fire in Colonial Heights are facing multiple criminal charges.

Court records show that Joshua Cabaniss and Cierra Pitts were each indicted by a grand jury Tuesday. Both face nine charges each, including three counts of abuse of a child – disregard for life, three counts of cruelty to a child and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The couple’s three children and the grandmother were inside the Covington Road home when flames broke out May 15.

Their 5-year-old son escaped, while a bystander rescued the grandmother.

The other two children – ages one and two – were rescued by first responders and brought to VCU’s burn center with third- and fourth-degree burns.

Cierra Pitts and Joshua Cabaniss

