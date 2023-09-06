Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Parents of children critically burned indicted in Colonial Heights house fire investigation

"I immediately dropped the phone," Cierra Pitts said. "I yelled for my boss's husband. I said, 'I got to go. My kids are in a fire. I got to go.'"
Cierra Pitts and Joshua Cabaniss
Posted at 5:32 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 17:40:08-04

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – The parents of two young children critically burned in a house fire in Colonial Heights are facing multiple criminal charges.

Court records show that Joshua Cabaniss and Cierra Pitts were each indicted by a grand jury Tuesday. Both face nine charges each, including three counts of abuse of a child – disregard for life, three counts of cruelty to a child and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Cabaniss-Pitts children critically injured in fire.

Local News

Mom: Kids critically burned in fire look '5 times bigger than normal'

Elizabeth Holmes
9:54 PM, May 21, 2023

The couple’s three children and the grandmother were inside the Covington Road home when flames broke out May 15.

Their 5-year-old son escaped, while a bystander rescued the grandmother.

The other two children – ages one and two – were rescued by first responders and brought to VCU’s burn center with third- and fourth-degree burns.

Cierra Pitts and Joshua Cabaniss
Cierra Pitts and Joshua Cabaniss

WTVR CBS 6 is working to learn more about the criminal charges that Cabaniss and Pitts are now facing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone