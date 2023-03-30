Watch Now
Police ID motorcycle driver killed in Route 460 crash

Route 460
Posted at 3:50 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 15:54:54-04

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a motorcycle driver killed in a wreck on Route 460 in Sussex County early Thursday morning.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to a motorcycle crash on Route 460 west of Route 604 at 12:50 a.m.

Officials said 34-year-old Joshua A. Heslep, of Colonial Heights, was headed west on Route 460 when he ran off the highway, tried to overcorrect, lost control and was then ejected from his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Heslep died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, Anaya said.

Officials said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

