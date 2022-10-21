Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond house flipper found guilty on four of seven counts

At one point renovating and selling nearly 30 homes in a year, Romano’s Cobblestone Development Group hit a high point in 2017 when it was featured in an HGTV pilot called “Richmond Rehabbers.”
Posted at 5:05 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 05:05:18-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A federal jury has found once-prominent Richmond house-flipper Josh Romano guilty on four counts of fraud and embezzlement charges and not guilty on three other counts. The verdict was delivered to Senior U.S. District Court Judge Robert Payne late Thursday afternoon after about seven hours of deliberations. Romano was released under the terms of his previous bond and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 19. He’s required to wear an electronic monitoring device until then. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone