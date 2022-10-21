Richmond house flipper found guilty on four of seven counts

RICHMOND, Va. -- A federal jury has found once-prominent Richmond house-flipper Josh Romano guilty on four counts of fraud and embezzlement charges and not guilty on three other counts. The verdict was delivered to Senior U.S. District Court Judge Robert Payne late Thursday afternoon after about seven hours of deliberations. Romano was released under the terms of his previous bond and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 19. He’s required to wear an electronic monitoring device until then. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

