TV house flipper on trial : ‘Richmond famous’ vs. ‘rich and famous’

The federal criminal case against former local house-flipper Josh Romano is one day into what could be a weeklong trial.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 10:18:23-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The federal criminal case against former local house-flipper Josh Romano is one day into what could be a weeklong trial. Romano, whose Cobblestone Development Group wound down in 2018 amid mounting debt and disputes with former clients, is fighting a seven-count indictment that federal prosecutors brought against him in March. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

