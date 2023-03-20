Mechanicsville man killed in crash 'loved the farm life but he loved his family even more'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Mechanicsville man was killed in a crash along the 5200 block of Studley Road, according to Hanover Sheriff's deputies.

Joshua Lee McMillian, 30, of Mechanicsville, was killed in the crash reported at 11:26 p.m. Sunday, according to investigators.

Photo provided to CBS 6 Joshua Lee McMillian



"The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Acura 4-door sedan was traveling westbound on Studley Road when it left the right shoulder of the roadway, overcorrected, and collided with a tree," a Hanover Sheriff's Office spokesperson wrote in an email about the crash.

For the last three years, McMillian worked at Creamfield Farm in Mechanicsville.

"He was a hardworking and loyal employee who took great pride in his work," farm owner Karen Kirby said. "He loved the farm life but he loved his family even more. And he adored his two precious children. He will be missed by all."

The investigation into what caused the crash remained ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.