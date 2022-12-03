Watch Now
Troopers: Driver killed in crash hit road sign on Route 33 before going airborne, landing in ditch

Posted at 11:34 AM, Dec 03, 2022
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. -- An 85-year-old man was killed in a crash along Route 33 in Middlesex County Friday, according to authorities.

Troopers were called to a crash on General Puller Highway east of Philpott Road Friday evening, Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said.

The driver of a Hyundai sedan was headed west on Route 33 when the car ran off the road, hit a road sign and several mailboxes before going airborne and landing in a ditch, Anaya said.

Officials said Joseph P. Pearce, of Topping, Virginia, was wearing his seat belt, but died of his injuries at the scene.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

