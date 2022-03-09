Virginia elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — A Cumberland County teacher was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Joseph Richard Nowak III, 27, was an elementary school teacher in Cumberland, according to the sheriff's office.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Joseph Richard Nowak III

He was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in Powhatan County.

“This was a joint investigation between Detective Sergeant Austin Schwartz of the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office and myself," Cumberland Chief Deputy Dennis Ownby said. "In the course of the investigation, his cell phone was seized in Cumberland by law enforcement and that’s where the photographs were found."

Ownby added none of the photos appeared to be of "local area children."

"The school division is working closely with law enforcement and the Department of Social Services to ensure the well-being of all children," Cumberland Schools Superintendent Chip Jones said in a letter to parents. "I understand that you will have questions and concerns regarding this. Please know that we are actively working with the involved agencies to ensure that appropriate measures are taken. The staff member has not been on campus since last week."

Nowak was held without bail at the Piedmont Regional Jail.

