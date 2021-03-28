Senior Alert issued for Chesterfield man who left for a walk Sunday morning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- State police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 78-year-old Chesterfield County man who vanished while out for a walk Sunday morning.

Joseph M. Losee, whose last known address is in the 5000 block of Ridgedale Parkway, was last seen by relatives around 9.a.m. when he "left to go for a walk," according to Chesterfied Police.

"Family members indicated that he walks in the area of Route 10 and Chippenham Parkway," police said.

Police described Losee as a white male, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Losee was last seen wearing tan pants, green plaid shirt, beige hat and dark work boots, according to police.

"The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," state police officials said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!