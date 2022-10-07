Driver dies on I-295 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A New Kent County driver was killed on Interstate 295 in eastern Henrico County.

Joseph D. Dotson, 31, of New Kent, died after he drove a 2015 Audi off the road at Exit 25, near 895, and struck the guardrail.

The car continued off the road and came to rest in the trees, police said.

Dotson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, police added.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

