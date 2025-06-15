Virginia man charged after 'intentionally' driving SUV into 'No Kings' protesters

CULPEPER, Va. — A 21-year-old Culpeper man faces charges after allegedly driving his SUV into a crowd of protesters following a "No Kings" rally in Culpeper.

Police arrested Joseph Checklick Jr. after they say he "intentionally accelerated" into people walking across a parking lot along James Madison Highway as the protest was ending on Saturday.

According to police, at least one person was hit by the vehicle, though no injuries were reported. The person who was struck has not been identified.

Checklick was charged with reckless driving and is being held without bond. But police said their investigation is ongoing and that more charges could be filed.

