Alert issued for Joselyn Boston, a missing woman believed to be in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Joselyn Boston is missing and may be in Richmond. The 24-year-old South Carolina woman was last seen on November 12 near her home.

Police believe she may now be in Richmond near Canal Street.

"Boston suffers from various mental health concerns, and can be identified by a scar between her eyes at the base of her nose," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-6759 or Crime Stoppers at 804- 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

