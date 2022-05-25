Chesterfield man killed in truck crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have identified a man killed in a crash on Chesterwood Drive in Chesterfield County.

Jose Miguel Martinez Alvarado, of Drexelbrook Road in Chesterfield, died after the Saturday evening crash, according to police.

The driver, Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond, survived the crash and was charged with DUI maiming, reckless driving, and having an open container of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle, according to police.

Chicas-Chavarria was driving a 2004 Ford 150 that ran off Chesterwood Drive, struck a culvert, and overturned, police said.

Police continue their investigation into the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.