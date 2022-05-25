Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chesterfield man killed in truck crash

Posted at 11:04 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 11:04:51-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have identified a man killed in a crash on Chesterwood Drive in Chesterfield County.

Jose Miguel Martinez Alvarado, of Drexelbrook Road in Chesterfield, died after the Saturday evening crash, according to police.

The driver, Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond, survived the crash and was charged with DUI maiming, reckless driving, and having an open container of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle, according to police.

Chicas-Chavarria was driving a 2004 Ford 150 that ran off Chesterwood Drive, struck a culvert, and overturned, police said.

Police continue their investigation into the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone