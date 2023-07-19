Deported driver in hit-and-run wreck that killed Chesterfield boy is behind bars again in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Jose Gonzalez Flores, the man who was previously deported after being convicted in a car crash that resulted in the death of a little boy, is now back behind bars in Virginia.

Gonzalez Flores was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the tragic death of 5-year-old Elias Camacho on Aug. 25, 2018. The fatal crash occurred just before 5 p.m. off Belmont Road. Gonzalez Flores was driving under the influence.

"We were actually heading to a baby shower, and we did not see him coming," said Ramon Camacho, Elias' father.

Provided to WTVR Elias Camach

Gonzalez Flores’s 2011 Dodge Ram slammed into the back of the Camacho family's Camry. Elias, who was sitting in the back seat, died on impact.

In April 2019, Gonzalez Flores was convicted for his involvement in the crash and served prison time before being deported to Guatemala.

Much to the surprise of the Camacho family, he was recently seen traveling Belmont Road near Sue Jean Drive, the location of the 2018 accident, even though a judge had warned him that if he returned to the country illegally, he would face an additional 17 years in prison.

"They can easily show cause him and ask the judge to give him all or some of those 17 years," said CBS 6 Legal Analyst Todd Stone.

Despite his deportation, court documents indicate that Gonzalez Flores re-entered the U.S. illegally just 15 days after being released from prison on Jan. 11, 2022.

A fugitive team apprehended Gonzalez Flores on June 15, 2023, and he is now facing federal charges.

"It's a cycle that continues and continues," stated Stone. "It happens all the time, and it's offensive to families in a situation like this where they heard a judge say, 'You're going to get 17 years.' This might be a situation where Chesterfield County issues a show-cause for him and has him come deal with the consequences after he's done in federal court."

Gonzalez Flores is due back in federal court in September to face the charges related to his illegal re-entry into the U.S.

