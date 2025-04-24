Virginia Tech mourns death of Chesterfield teen José Bautista

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia Tech community is mourning the death of José Bautista, a student from Chesterfield County.

Bautista, 19, died as a result of an April 19 crash in West Virginia, according to the university.

"José was an incredible child—kind, respectful, and loving, as all his friends and family describe him," the Bautista family said in an article posted on the Virginia Tech website. "We were blessed to have him for 19 years and will miss him dearly. We can never express enough how extraordinary our son was. Thank you for all your prayers and displays of affection for José."

Bautista family via Virginia Tech José Bautista

Bautista, a freshman, studied engineering during his time at Virginia Tech and was a member of the Galileo living-learning community in Pritchard Hall.

The school offered the following resources for students following this sudden loss:

