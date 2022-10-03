Brewery owner aims to revive long-shuttered Virginia golf club
County records show that in July Hani Atallah bought the 143-acre golf property for $3.5 million and he’s now seeking a special exemption permit to bring the club back to life.
and last updated 2022-10-03 10:40:29-04
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- After sitting dormant for seven years, a local riverfront golf course may get a mulligan. The former Jordan Point Golf Club at 1100 Jordan Point Road in Prince George County is being lined up for a reopening at the hands of Hani Atallah, co-owner of the neighboring Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
