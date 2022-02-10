Joni Bradley, missing Powhatan teen, found safe

POWHATAN, Va. -- Missing Powhatan teen Joni Bradley has been found safe, according to the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office thanked those who had helped in searching for Bradley over the past several months.

Joni was last seen leaving the village building area in Powhatan on November 9. Her mother Kelli said that her daughter has run away before but never for this long. Joni's family has fought to get the 16-year-old mental health treatment for years.

The police said they wouldn't be releasing any additional information at this time.

