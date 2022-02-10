Watch
Joni Bradley, missing Powhatan teen, found safe

Photo shared with WTVR
Missing 16-year-old Powhatan girl in need of medication, mother says
Posted at 3:41 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 15:45:20-05

POWHATAN, Va. -- Missing Powhatan teen Joni Bradley has been found safe, according to the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office thanked those who had helped in searching for Bradley over the past several months.

Joni was last seen leaving the village building area in Powhatan on November 9. Her mother Kelli said that her daughter has run away before but never for this long. Joni's family has fought to get the 16-year-old mental health treatment for years.

The police said they wouldn't be releasing any additional information at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

