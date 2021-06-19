Missing 16-year-old Powhatan girl needs medication, deputies say

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl last seen Tuesday that they said is in need of her medication.

Joni Bradley was reported as a runaway from the 1000 block of Avatar Court on June 15, officials with the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Deputies described the teen as a white female, 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighing about 105 pounds.

She may have pink hair, according to officials.

"Joni is in need of medication and may be being assisted by unknown persons," deputies said

If anyone has seen Joni or has information about her whereabouts, call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.

