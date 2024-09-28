A Richmond man's message after daughter's mother killed in domestic murder-suicide: 'Please get help'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond mother has died, just days after police say she was shot in a domestic murder-suicide while her children were nearby.

"Please if y'all know her or know of her, y'all know what type of person she was. Y'all know who she was. Please keep supporting our family and praying for us. Y'all know how to reach out."

WTVR Jonell Brown

Shawn Cosby shared a daughter with Jonell Brown - their 10-year-old little girl was inside a Chamberlayne Avenue apartment just one week ago when police say a disturbance turned into domestic violence.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that a man shot Jonell, and then took his own life.

Cosby says his daughter was able to get her siblings and a friend to safety.

"I'm proud of her for reacting as fast as she did and getting her siblings and best friend out of there," Cosby said. "She's very strong and mature.”

WTVR

After Saturday's shooting, Jonell fought to survive in VCU's intensive care unit, but on Thursday she succumbed to her injuries.

"She was a great mom. She loved her kids and showed love to everybody. She was a strong person," Cosby said.

Richmond Police is investigating Jonell's death in what they are now calling a domestic murder-suicide.

Jonell's death weighs heavy on Cosby's heart. He hopes others out there will hear her story and urges those in rocky relationships to get help.

WTVR Shawn Cosby

"Ladies or men: We on both sides of the field go through domestic violence. If y'all going through it, please go get help. Please find somebody to help you out. Even if your mental is not all there. There is somebody to help. It doesn't have to go this far."

Jonell Brown was a mother of three children. If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe page to help her family cope with extra expenses, please click here.

In honor of Jonell, her family will hold a balloon release on Saturday, October 5 at Rocketts Landing. More details are in the flyer below.

WTVR

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, please call 800-799-7233.

