Chesterfield man arrested for multiple catalytic converter thefts

ROBERT F. BUKATY/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Catalytic converter
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jul 30, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have arrested a Chesterfield man in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts from vehicles.

Officers said 33-year-old Jonathan Ray Harrell Jr., of the 2400 block of Hundred Road, was arrested and charged with several counts of grand larceny on Thursday.

Harrell is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail, according to police.

Jonathan Ray Harrell Jr.
Police said their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

