'Extensive manhunt' leads to capture of Virginia man wearing Ghillie pants

GREENE COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies have apprehended a man wanted on numerous serious charges following an "extensive manhunt" with the aid of several law enforcement agencies in rural Greene County.

Jonathan Michael Morris was taken into custody Thursday, according to officials with the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

The 36-year-old Stanardsville man was wanted on several outstanding warrants issued in early June, deputies said.

Morris was charged with abduction by force, strangle another causing wounding or injury, malicious bodily injury, three count of malicious shooting, prevent/Ddlay communication, threat in writing and brandishing a firearm.

Deputies posted a photo of Morris, who was wearing a camouflage shirt, Ghillie pants and boots, being led out of the woods.

The sheriff's office credited the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Albemarle County Police Department K9 unit and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit for apprehending Morris.

"The Greene County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the agencies that comprise the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for all the hard work in a successful apprehension of Mr. Morris," officials with the sheriff's office said.

Greene County is about two hours northwest of Richmond.