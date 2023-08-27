Watch Now
24-year-old man killed in Hanover wreck ran off road, hit tree, deputies say

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 10:01 AM, Aug 27, 2023
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies said a 24-year-old New Kent County man was killed after investigators said his pickup ran off the road and hit a tree early Saturday morning in Hanover County.

Deputies were called to Old Church Road near Flannigan Mill Road for a single-vehicle crash at 3 a.m., according to officials with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

A Dodge pickup was headed south on Old Church Road when the vehicle left the road and collided with a tree on the opposite side of the road. The truck then crossed the centerline again before stopping on the road's southbound shoulder, according to a preliminary investigation.

Jonathan Batkins, who was the only person in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Jonathan Batkins during this difficult time," deputies wrote.

Officials said investigators are still collecting information and working to find out the circumstances that caused the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

