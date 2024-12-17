Man gets 13 life sentences for killing Chesterfield mother, three children

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Jonah Adams, a Navy veteran, was sentenced to 13 life sentences plus 18 years on Tuesday morning for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Joanna Cottle, their four-year-old twins, and her 13-year-old daughter. The court also ordered Adams to pay $1.3 million in restitution.

Adams was found guilty of 17 felonies in connection with the tragic events of November 18, 2022.

That day, Cottle called police to report an intruder in her home.

When officers arrived, they discovered the bodies of Cottle and the three children.

Adams was apprehended hours later in Clinton, Maryland.

Cottle's sister previously described her as having a "huge heart" who deeply loved her children and family.

She said that Adams and Cottle had broken up prior to the birth of their twins.

Although they attempted to reconcile after the children were born, their efforts were unsuccessful, and the only remaining connection between them was minimal child support payments that came from Adams' earnings, she said.

She fondly remembered the three children, describing them as "amazing" and "smart."

EDITOR'S NOTE: If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic violence, click here for resources from the Virginia Department of Social Services.

